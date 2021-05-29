GAM Holding AG Buys New Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

