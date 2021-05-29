GAM Holding AG Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

