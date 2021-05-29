GAM Holding AG Invests $1.69 Million in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -512.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.