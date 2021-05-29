GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 3,975 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,501.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 58,837 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,781 shares of company stock worth $95,833,526 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

