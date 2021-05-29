GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $242.56

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $242.56, but opened at $235.70. GameStop shares last traded at $232.47, with a volume of 54,987 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68 and a beta of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

