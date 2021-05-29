Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LON GTLY opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.87. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £234.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

