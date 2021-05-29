GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GEAGY stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

