General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in General Mills by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.