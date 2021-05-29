Getinge AB Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Getinge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Getinge’s FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNGBY. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Getinge has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

