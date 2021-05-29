Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.66

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 10369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $788.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

