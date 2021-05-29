Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $14.09. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 103,546 shares traded.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $467.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.