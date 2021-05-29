Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBCS stock remained flat at $$0.67 during midday trading on Friday. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,209. Global Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

