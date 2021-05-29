Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBCS stock remained flat at $$0.67 during midday trading on Friday. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,209. Global Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.
About Global Healthcare REIT
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.