Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $520,869,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,609,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,131,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 65,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000.

BUG stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

