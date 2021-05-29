Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the April 29th total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,818,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 604,595 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181,446 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.