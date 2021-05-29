Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $78,126,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $2,102,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,900 shares of company stock worth $26,142,609. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

