Golden Goose Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $350,442.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00317929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00197700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00765099 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.