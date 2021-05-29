GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $37.11. 2,309,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,170. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,973,416 shares valued at $71,990,356. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.