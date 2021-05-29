GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.91 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.22 on Friday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,955 shares of company stock worth $5,907,264 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

