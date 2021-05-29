Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Green Plains by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Green Plains by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Green Plains by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

