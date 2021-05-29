Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou Sells 818 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $12,695.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Eric Benhamou sold 30,789 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $478,153.17.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.37 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $832.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

