Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
About Grid Metals
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.