Ground Swell Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 79.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.61 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

