GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $540,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Deluxe by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

