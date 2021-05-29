GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $550,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.58, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Kennametal’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

