GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

