GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 750 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,698,188.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,490,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882,547 shares of company stock worth $65,630,535. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

