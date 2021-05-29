GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,935 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KW opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

