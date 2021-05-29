GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million.

Shares of GTY Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 98,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $344.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. GTY Technology has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,706.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

