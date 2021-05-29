Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.