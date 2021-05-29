Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,874,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 57.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Insiders have sold 69,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.