Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

