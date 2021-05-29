Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $239.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

