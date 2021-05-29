Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

