Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,898 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

