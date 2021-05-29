Hacken Token Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $36.95 million and $1.15 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00312972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00194579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00827297 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,199,057 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

