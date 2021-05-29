Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Raised to C$2.15

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target upped by Acumen Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTL. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE:HTL opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.31 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 62,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,482.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

