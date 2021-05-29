Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HRBR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 122,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Harbor Diversified has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

