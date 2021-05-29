Harbor Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Soliton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Soliton by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Soliton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Soliton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.28 on Friday. Soliton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

