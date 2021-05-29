Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

HARP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.70.

HARP stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,457 shares of company stock worth $13,607,529. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

