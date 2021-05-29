HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys 960 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,309,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,291,309. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

