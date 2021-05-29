HBC Financial Services PLLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $7,169,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.68. The stock had a trading volume of 925,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,806. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.