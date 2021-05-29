HBC Financial Services PLLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.