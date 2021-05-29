HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases 70 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.94.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $12.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.10. 17,814,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,431. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

