HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm acquired 125,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.