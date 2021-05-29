Head to Head Analysis: Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) & Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Vision Marine Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -209.63 Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 32.80 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Vision Marine Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Score Media and Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Score Media and Gaming and Vision Marine Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Score Media and Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.26%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36% Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vision Marine Technologies beats Score Media and Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

