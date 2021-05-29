Head-To-Head Comparison: GAN (GAN) & Its Peers

GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) is one of 81 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GAN to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAN and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million -$20.22 million -42.20 GAN Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 46.50

GAN’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% GAN Competitors -15.64% -17.39% -3.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GAN and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 GAN Competitors 872 3626 7667 256 2.59

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.51%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.02%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAN peers beat GAN on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

