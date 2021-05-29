Head to Head Contrast: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) versus Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 31.39% 14.41% 1.61% Macatawa Bank 34.82% 13.34% 1.22%

39.5% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmers National Banc and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.30 $41.88 million $1.57 11.08 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.60 $30.17 million N/A N/A

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Macatawa Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through forty locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust and brokerage, and ecommerce services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of January 28, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

