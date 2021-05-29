Head-To-Head Review: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -14.33% -5.28% -4.46% Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98%

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $83.38, suggesting a potential upside of 65.95%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.06%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Upwork.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 8.83 -$124.51 million ($1.36) -36.94 Upwork $373.63 million 15.89 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -247.74

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

