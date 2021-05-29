Head-To-Head Review: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) & Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and Cricut’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $167.50 million 0.86 -$13.61 million ($0.12) -60.25 Cricut $959.03 million 7.82 $154.58 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -4.16% -5.94% -2.26% Cricut N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manitex International and Cricut, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cricut 0 0 6 0 3.00

Manitex International presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.31%. Cricut has a consensus price target of $28.17, suggesting a potential downside of 16.59%. Given Manitex International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Cricut.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cricut beats Manitex International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, it manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

