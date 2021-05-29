Head-To-Head Survey: Performance Shipping (PSHG) versus Its Competitors

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Performance Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping Competitors 424 1420 1551 52 2.36

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.09%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping’s rivals have a beta of -4.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 540% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Performance Shipping Competitors -8.10% -3.22% 0.86%

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 52.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million $5.19 million 4.26 Performance Shipping Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -31.93

Performance Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Performance Shipping rivals beat Performance Shipping on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.